Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

