National Bank Financial Raises iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$81.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

