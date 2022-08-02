Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.60 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.