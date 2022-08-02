Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,114,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,538,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 514,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.58 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.