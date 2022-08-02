Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $140.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.