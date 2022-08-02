Mastercard Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.35. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA opened at $350.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average of $347.89. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

