Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPCH. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.86 on Monday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $15,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,816,000 after buying an additional 1,285,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 1,224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

