Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.98 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

