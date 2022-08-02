FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holcim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Holcim’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Holcim alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Holcim Stock Performance

Holcim Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.4148 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.