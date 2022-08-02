Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

