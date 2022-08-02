Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

