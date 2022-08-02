Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.74. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PB opened at $74.22 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.