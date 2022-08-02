FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Decreased by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 449.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 303,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

