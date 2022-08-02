Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.60 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $10.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.32. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.87 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,475,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.