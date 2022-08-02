FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $14.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.50. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

NYSE:LII opened at $244.37 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $345.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.74.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.