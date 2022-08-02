Huron Consulting Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 480,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 178,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.