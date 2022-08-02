Huron Consulting Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 480,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 178,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

