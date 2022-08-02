FY2022 EPS Estimates for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEXO in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.04). The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

