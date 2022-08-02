FY2022 EPS Estimates for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEXO in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.04). The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%.
HEXO Stock Performance
NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
