IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.63. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $208.30 on Monday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

