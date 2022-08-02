Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.69 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $8.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($50.24) to GBX 4,300 ($52.69) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.