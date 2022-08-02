Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($252.58) to €255.00 ($262.89) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.
MTU Aero Engines Price Performance
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.