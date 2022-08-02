Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($252.58) to €255.00 ($262.89) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $97.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.03.

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.