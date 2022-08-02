Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,831,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

