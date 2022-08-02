FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CGI by 17.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CGI by 17.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

