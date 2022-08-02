FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fresnillo plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.56) to GBX 750 ($9.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 850 ($10.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($15.01) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.40)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.67.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

