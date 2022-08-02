FY2022 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EME opened at $117.05 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at EMCOR Group
In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
