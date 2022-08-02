Oppenheimer Weighs in on NCR Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for NCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NCR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 41,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

