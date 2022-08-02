Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carrier Global Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.57 on Monday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

