Copa (CPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.09 million. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CPA opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

