ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 75

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.25.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $8.85 on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.