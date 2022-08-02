Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$219.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63. Intact Financial has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

