Oppenheimer Comments on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $127.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $264.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.