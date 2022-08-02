Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 85 to SEK 80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

