BuzzFeed (BZFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BuzzFeed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BuzzFeed Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $1,636,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BuzzFeed by 358.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
