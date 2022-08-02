Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) PT Lowered to €36.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €38.00 ($39.18) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Konecranes from €41.00 ($42.27) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRY opened at $4.41 on Friday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

Konecranes Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

