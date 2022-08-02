Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.83.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. Metro has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

