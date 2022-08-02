Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €42.00 ($43.30) target price on the stock.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of RCDTF opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.26. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
