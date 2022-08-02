Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €42.00 ($43.30) target price on the stock.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.26. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

