Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Real Matters Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

