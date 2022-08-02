The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) PT Lowered to GBX 65

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
RSTGF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
