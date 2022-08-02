Citigroup Boosts Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €135.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($180.41) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($185.57) to €175.00 ($180.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

