Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Cut to €28.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scor from €27.50 ($28.35) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Scor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Scor from €38.00 ($39.18) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €35.10 ($36.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.26%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

