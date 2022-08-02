Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

