Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.85.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.11.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.