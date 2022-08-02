TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$76.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.73.

TSE TRP opened at C$68.27 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.24. The firm has a market cap of C$67.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,250. In other news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total value of C$184,016.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,583.34. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,250. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,546 shares of company stock valued at $108,043 and sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

