Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,367,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the June 30th total of 1,537,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 657.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANFGF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($16.17) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,300 ($15.93) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,320 ($16.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,347.50.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.