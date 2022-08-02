Raymond James Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$17.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.32.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.79 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$239,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,541,019. In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,891,021.76. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,478 shares in the company, valued at C$4,541,019. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $641,758 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

