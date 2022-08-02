Raymond James Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$17.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.32.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.79 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.