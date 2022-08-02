TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$143.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on X. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.44.

X stock opened at C$131.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.81.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6078444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

