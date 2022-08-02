TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$143.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMXXF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.67.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

