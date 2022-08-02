StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVAUF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.86.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVAUF opened at $4.70 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0022 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

