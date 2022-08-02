Champion Iron (CIAFF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS: CIAFF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2022 – Champion Iron had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

7/29/2022 – Champion Iron had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

7/29/2022 – Champion Iron had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

7/14/2022 – Champion Iron had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$6.00.

7/12/2022 – Champion Iron was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2022 – Champion Iron had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

7/6/2022 – Champion Iron had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$8.25.

Champion Iron Price Performance

CIAFF stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Champion Iron Limited has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.



