Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
