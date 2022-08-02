Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.38-$2.66 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.38-$2.66 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
Shares of EPC opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 95,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
