Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.38-$2.66 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.38-$2.66 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPC opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 95,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

